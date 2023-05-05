Chris Jericho comments on All in ticket sales, Teddy Long on a possible full time WWE return
– WWE Hall of Famer Theodore Long recently returned to WWE TV as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Long has since revealed that this return will not lead to a full-time return to the company.
He said: “I’m not there to try and be full-time anymore, I really don’t want that. I just want to enjoy the rest of my life.” This was during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes.
– AEW has now sold 60k tickets for “All In” in Wembley.
They said we couldn’t do it….and yet here we are at 60,000 tickets sold by the first day of general sales!! @aew has created a MONSTER…and I plan to lead the charge. See you in August @wembleystadium! #TheOcho #JerichoForever #AllIn @QueenWillRock pic.twitter.com/LeNFZeFGJu
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 5, 2023