RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be on tonight’s SmackDown to discuss the WWE Backlash title defense against IYO SKY. Belair was drafted to RAW this past week.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s SmackDown-

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

-The Viking Raiders vs. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

-Bad Bunny appears

-Cody Rhodes appears

-Bianca Belair appears