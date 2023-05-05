05/05/23 AEW Rampage Recap

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Join the Starman as he covers another early edition of AEW Rampage, which airs at a special start time of 6:30 EST on TNT from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

—

The Rampage intro hits and we immediately go into the first match of the night.

Match 1: El Hijo del Vikingo & the Lucha Brothers vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo (Trios Match)

Vikingo starts off against QT Marshall and hits some impressive offense to pick up a near fall. Solo and Rey Fenix are then tagged in and Fenix takes Solo down with a kick and goes for a knee bar, but Solo makes the tag to Powerhouse Hobbs. Penta comes is and Hobbs takes everyone out and sends Penta out to the floor. Marshall tags in and works over Penta on the floor and sends him into the ring post as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as Marshall, Hobbs and Solo make quick tags to wear down Penta until Penta is able to make a comeback. The match then breaks down and Vikingo and the Lucha Brothers take all their opponents out on the floor with a dive over the top rope. Fenix then picks up a near fall after a triple team attack on Solo. The match again breaks down with everyone getting in a big move. Fenix then finds himself getting triple teamed as the match again breaks down. Vikingo tags himself in and gives Marshall a Canadian Destoryer on the ring apron as Marshall rolls onto a table set up ringside. Vikingo is about to jump onto him but Harley Cameron pulls him off. Solo is then triple teamed in the ring as Penta picks up the pin fall victory.

Winner: El Hijo del Vikingo & the Lucha Brothers defeated Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo by pin fall.

A video package of the four way match at Double or Nothing is aired as well as footage of MJF freaking out backstage after Dynamite before we head into a commercial break.

Lexi Nair interviews Chris Jericho outside of his locker room. Jericho apologizes for not being on commentary this week due to an unprovoked attack by Adam Cole. Jericho says he is working to make sure he is not in the same building as Cole and will have more to say on Wednesday on Dynamite.

Match 2: Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott

Prior to the match, the announce team reveal that Taya Valkyrie has been suspended due to putting her hands on an official last week. The bell rings as Jade tosses Gia across the ring and hits the Jaded to pick up the pin fall victory and become 57-0.

Winner: Jade Cargill defeated Gia Scott by pin fall.

Lexi Nair is backstage with Mark Briscoe but are interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Dutt wants to know how FTR will respond to their challenge on Wednesday. Briscoe says he knows they don’t back down from a fight. Lethal tells Briscoe to tell them to do the right thing.

Match 3: Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance

Briscoe goes on the early attack and sends Vance out to the floor. Vance then rips up the signs held by Briscoe’s daughters as Briscoe goes out to the floor and continues the beat down. Briscoe then sits Vance into a chair and dives from the top rope, but Vance moves and Briscoe connects with the top of the chair on his back. Vance then begins to send Briscoe repeatedly into the guard railing as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues with Vance and Briscoe trading moves and blows in the middle of the ring. Briscoe finally picks up a near fall after driving Vance down to the mat. Briscoe the counters an attempt at the Jay Driller with a hard clothesline, but Briscoe rolls out to the floor. Vance follows and tosses Briscoe back into the ring and grabs a chair. The referee warns Vance and he drops the chair and spears Briscoe through the ropes for a near fall. Jose Garcia slides a chair into the ring but the referee sees it and begins to yell at Garcia. Vance then hits Briscoe with a low blow, but Briscoe kicks out of the pin attempt. Vance then heads out to the floor and Briscoe uses the chair to dive on top of him. Back in the ring, Briscoe hits the Jay Driller to pick up the pin fall. After the match, Briscoe’s family come into the ring to celebrate the victory.

Winner: Mark Briscoe defeated Preston Vance by pin fall.

Lexi Nair is backstage with Dustin Rhodes and talks about AEW going to Austin, Texas on May 17th. Rhodes says that in his backyard and he is excited as anything can happen in AEW. Rhodes is then attacked from behind by Brian Cage as Swerve Strickland comes in and says anything can happen and the Mogul Embassy is anything. They then run off as Keith Lee comes in and we head into a commercial break.

A video package highlighting the feud between Anna Jay and Julia Hart is aired. THe two will meet in a No Hold Bar match. Also on Dynamite, Rey Fenix will take on Claudio Castagnoli, Christian Cage will speak, the House of Black defends the AEW Trios Championship against Bandido & Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia. A video package featuring Garcia and Cassidy is aired where Cassidy says even though he is injured he will find a way. Furthermore on Dynamite, we will hear from FTR and Kenny Omega takes on Bryan Danielson inside a steel cage.

Match 4: The Firm Deletion Match

Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriary, Big Bill, and Ethan Page arrive at the Hardy Compound and are greeted by Vanguard 1, which shows a hologram of Matt Hardy which says space and time is different here. A light flashes and suddenly they are in the dark. The Hardys, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy then start shooting Roman candles at them as the two sides begin to fight. Big Bill powers Jeff Hardy and Kassidy around and sends them into a tree. Matt Hardy picks up a near fall after hitting a suplex on Page. Hardy then goes for the Twist of Fate, but Page counters and breaks a branch over Hardy’s back for a near fall. Jeff Hardy breaks a branch off a tree and begins choke Big Bill with it until he is choked out. Hathaway is then chased down by Hardy’s kids in a toy car as we head into a commercial break.

The fight has made it into a wrestling ring in a garage where Page picks up another near fall over Matt Hardy. Hardy is able to counter Page and hits the Twist of Fate, but the pin attempt is broken up by Big Bill and a steel chair. Hathaway is seen in Hardy’s house trying to watch a movie, but he is yelled at by Reby Hardy and then tased by Senior Benjamin. Hardy’s kids start to dog pile him as we head back outdoors. Page is dumping gas on the Hardys and Big Bill grabs a lighter. Kassidy begins to moan from the top of a shed and then jumps off the top, taking out everyone. Back in the shed, the Hardy family is taking Hathaway out, with Maxel Hardy hitting a Swanton Bomb from the middle rope. Page is surrounded in the ring by the Hardys, Hook and Kassidy as they all team together to take him out. Matt Hardy says it’s too bad that it had to be this way as they could have been friends. Matt hits the Twist of Fate and Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb as Matt covers to pick up the pin fall.

Matt Hardy shouts out that it’s over as Jeff Hardy leaves the shed. Jeff is then seen setting a Hardy Boys symbol in the ground on fire as Rampage comes to a close.

Matt & Jeff Hardy, Hook, Isiah Kassidy defeated Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriary, Big Bill, and Ethan Page by pin fall in a Firm Deletion Match.

Quick Results

– El Hijo del Vikingo & the Lucha Brothers defeated Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo by pin fall.

– Jade Cargill defeated Gia Scott by pin fall.

– Mark Briscoe defeated Preston Vance by pin fall.

– Matt & Jeff Hardy, Hook, Isiah Kassidy defeated Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriary, Big Bill, and Ethan Page by pin fall in a Firm Deletion Match.