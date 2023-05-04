Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 5/3

Friday’s AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Baltimore, Maryland, after AEW Dynamite ended. Here are spoilers-

-Lucha Bros & El Hijo del Vikingo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Powerhouse Hobbs

-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Gia Scott

-Mark Briscoe defeated Preston Vance

Friday’s show will also feature The Firm Deletion Match with The Hardys, Hook & Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty & Big Bill. The match was taped at the Hardy Compound on 4/27.