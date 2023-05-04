Roman Reigns now advertised for Money In The Bank from London

WWE is now advertising the Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns for Money in The Bank and London’s O2 Arena in July.

Reigns was not originally part of the marketing for the show but WWE has added his name and graphic this week, giving the show some additional star power.

Money In The Bank, which is virtually sold out, will take place on July 1 from London and a live Smackdown the night before will also take place at the O2 Arena.

Reigns is not advertised for this weekend’s Backlash in Puerto Rico but will be at the Night of Champions premium live event in Jeddah later this month.