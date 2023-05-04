MLW Bringing Premium Live Events Exclusively To FITE+

MLW issued a press release announcing a new partnership with FTIE TV.

Starting with its July 8th Never Say Never event MLW will be exclusively airing its premium live events on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. Full details, including a comment by MLW CEO Court Bauer, can be found below.

Court Bauer’s MLW is moving all of its epic premium live events to a new home on FITE’s subscription service, making its hybrid wrestling more accessible worldwide

New York, NY (May 2, 2023): FITE announced that all of Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) premium live shows will now be exclusively shown on FITE+, included as part of the subscription. The promotion joins the rapidly expanding world of live and on demand content on the most exciting and reliable streaming platform. The first MLW event on FITE+ will be Never Say Never ‘23 on July 8th, live from Philadelphia.

“To have MLW’s premium live events available – for no extra cost – on FITE+ gives fans maximum quality and value, which is what we’re both about,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “We’re going to be an amazing tag team and the winners are the fans.”

MLW features an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club, Delmi Exo, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.

MLW wrestlers have distinct backgrounds with rich cultural connections making their journeys relatable and authentic to viewers. MLW also features the next generation of some of the most iconic wrestling families in the sport including the Samoan Dynasty, the “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. and more.

“Starting a little over 20 years ago, Court has delivered on everything pro-wrestling is meant to be,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “Mixing styles and talents to create something you can’t take your eyes off of. If you think about talent like Satoshi Kojima, CM Punk, Terry Funk or even MJF and Tom Lawlor having spent time at MLW, you know you cannot risk missing out on what comes next.”

FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, is only $7.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial. Subscribers get a special selection of premium events from pro wrestling promotions including Insane Championship Wrestling and more; as well as leaders in boxing, MMA and grappling and promotions like Triller Fight Club, Fight2Win, SlapFight Championship, Shamrock FC, and the ultra red-hot Bareknuckle Boxing Championship events. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.

About Major League Wrestling:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

About FITE:

FITE by Triller is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry’s marquee PPV events to more than 7M registered users. Additionally, FITE offers exclusive subscription packages such as AEW Plus in select regions, and FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, worldwide. Consumers can stream FITE globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications; Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD/TiVO, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex, as well as more than 7,000 models of Smart TVs.

FITE also offers a free ad-supported FAST channel called FITE 24/7 both on and off platform.