Mike Tyson on wrestling Logan Paul in WWE: “I would do it!”

In an interview with Forbes, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson said he would take on Logan Paul in a WWE ring and would even “kick his f*cking ass.”

Tyson said that when he sees Paul looking good and doing well, he always sticks up for him because he gets the credit too simply because without Mike Tyson, Logan Paul would have never had a platform.

“I don’t think he’s really that serious [about a boxing match], but I’m just happy he’s receiving the success that the has. For my ego, I feel I had so much to do with that,” Tyson noted.

Paul has called out Tyson before for a boxing exhibition match but both of them love wrestling and maybe, just maybe, they could do it in WWE.

“Have you ever seen me wrestle before?” Tyson said. “I would do it! I would kick his f*cking ass, yes I would do it. Even though I love him.”

Tyson’s last appearances in wrestling came for AEW but he did state recently that he’d rather be on WWE television instead of AEW.

“This is what I found out about WrestleMania: everybody says, ‘That’s fake, that’s fake.’ But the check is real. Deep down inside — don’t let WWE know — I would do this for free!”