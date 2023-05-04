Jordynne Grace on meeting CM Punk: “It took me half an hour just to muster up the courage to ask him to take a photo”

Jordynne Grace had an interaction with CM Punk backstage at last week’s Impact Wrestling taping, and Grace recently discussed their quick meeting backstage. As noted, Punk was backstage at the Impact Taping on Friday and took some pics with a few people including Grace. The former Knockouts Champion was asked about it during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and said that it was a quick exchange after she asked him for the photo.

“We didn’t hang out at all,” Grace said (per Fightful). “It took me half an hour just to muster up the courage to ask him to take a photo, so we didn’t really have a conversation. He just said that I’m bigger than him, I have bigger arms than him, and I was like, ‘Thank you, sir.’”