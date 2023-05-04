Hikaru Shida Makes AEW Return on Dynamite

Hikaru Shida is back in AEW, making her return on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Shida make her return to the AEW ring after Saraya defeated Willow Nightingale.

Shida came down to the ring with a kendo stick as the Outcasts attacked Nightingale and hugged Saraya, only to turn on them when Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker attacked the Outcasts. Shida sprayed Saraya in the face with the spray paint and the group layed out Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho, with Shida spraying “AEW” on the three.