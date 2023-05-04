Gangrel to appear in vampire action film

Several wrestling personalities are set to star in the upcoming vampire action film The After Dark. Fangoria reports that Tom Devlin’s fourth directorial effort will be the supernatural film, which stars David Heath (aka Gangrel), Sinn Bodhi, Paul London, indie stars Leroy Patterson and Wes Logan, and Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen alongside Daisy Ducati, Matt Osborn, and Ashley Ballou.

The site reports that the film is described as follows:

The After Dark is the story of two warring clans of vampires and what happens when one jumps clans from the stuffy old world to the fun punk rock nightlife that takes place at The After Dark club.

Gangrel is playing Vigo, the leader of the old world vampires. Bodhi, who was Kizarney in WWE, plays Dax who is the lead of the punks. The film is currently in post-production.

“I used wrestlers to amplify the scale and scope of the fight scenes in this movie,” Devlin told the site. “Working with the budget I had, it’s easier to work with talent that can double as their own stunt coordinators, and trust that nobody gets hurt.”

He added about the film, It’s the movie I’ve always wanted to watch since I was a teenager. It’s The Lost Boys vs. Interview With the Vampire. It’s filled with punk rock music, youth-gone-wild elements, and just a touch of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”