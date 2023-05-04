Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view main event set

The Double or Nothing pay-per-view main event was confirmed last night and it will be a four-way match between the AEW Pillars – AEW champion MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin.

Perry and Allin won their way into the main event after last night they defeated MJF and Guevara in the tag team main event match. Had they lost, MJF would have defended his title against Guevara in a one-on-one match.

MJF and Guevara had been on the same page for the past few weeks but it all exploded last night after the two ended up turning on each other during the match. Allin, who got in the blind tag, won the match after he hit his Coffin Drop finisher on Guevara.

The four-way match for the AEW World title is the only match confirmed for Double or Nothing 2023 so far.