AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 776,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.08% from the last week’s episode, which drew 863,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is even with last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #41 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience since the Road Rager episode on June 15, 2022. This was the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with four others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 10.08% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 6.84% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 12.50% from the previous year.

The NBA Playoffs game between the 76ers and the Celtics on TNT at 8pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.56 rating. The 76ers vs. Celtics NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.512 million viewers.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.106 million viewers, also drawing a 0.55 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.67 rating, also drawing 4.959 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from The Elite, Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale, Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks, the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royal, Roderick Strong’s in-ring debut with Adam Cole, Bandido and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society, plus AEW World Champion MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy and Darby Allin, which was the main event.