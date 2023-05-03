Will Washington is All Elite
AEW announced that Will Washington has joined the team as the new Administration Coordinator. Will will be helping with live events, social media, creative, PR, and more.
Will is best known for his years of podcasting experience, including hosting RBR Wrestling, Grapsody, and Day After Dynamite.
He's the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator,
working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR,
he has a great wrestling mind,
he's here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it's official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/QTXIx1qroU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2023