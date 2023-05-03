Will Washington is All Elite

May 3, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW announced that Will Washington has joined the team as the new Administration Coordinator. Will will be helping with live events, social media, creative, PR, and more.

Will is best known for his years of podcasting experience, including hosting RBR Wrestling, Grapsody, and Day After Dynamite.

