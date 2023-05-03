Updates on Shane McMahon and Trinity

– During Mailbag Monday on AdFreeShows, Mike Chioda was asked about Shane McMahon. Vince McMahon’s son tore his quad at WrestleMania during his short in-ring return, but the veteran referee believes that Shane-O’s in-ring career won’t end on that sour note. Shane O’Mac will be back in that ring, brother. He’s working out hard right now. He’s gonna be back. I wish him a speedy recovery.” The former official added on his reaction to seeing McMahon’s injury during the live broadcast, “I felt bad and I seen he couldn’t get back up. I said, ‘No, this is not a work.’ He wouldn’t come back and… I just wish him a speedy recovery and all of the best.

– Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Trinity discussed her WWE departure and why she joined IMPACT

“Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else or anybody else. That was just it. I had to go through the backlash and negativity and the lies and the rumors and also feel lost, it really broke me. It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. Going through that, it made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience, grow from it, and find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet.”