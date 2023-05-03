Orlando bids to host Royal Rumble 2024 at Camping World Stadium

Orlando is bidding to host next year’s Royal Rumble with Jason Siegel, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Orlando Sports Commission, spearheading the initiative.

Siegel made his plea in a 35-minute presentation during a tourist developmental tax sport incentive committee meeting in late March in front of the Orange County government, a presentation which is now online available to view in full.

The five-person board approved the presentation and signed off on the $850,000 request from Siegel to lure WWE back to its first major event to the city since 2017.

The Camping World Stadium, which previously hosted WrestleMania 24 and 33, is the proposed location for the Rumble.

WWE and the city of Orlando share a great working relationship and WWE has the Performance Center based there in the city as well.