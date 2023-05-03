Olympic gold medal winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock signs with WWE

WWE has signed Olympic gold medal winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock, the 30-year old who became the first black woman to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in freestyle wrestling.

The news was revealed by ESPN in an interview with Mensah-Stock herself, where she announced that she’s retiring from competitive wrestling and joining WWE.

The Texas native reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this past Monday and will start her WWE journey there. She joins Gable Steveson who also won a gold medal at the same Olympics.

She told ESPN that her goal is to make it to the main roster in a year.

“I love watching the athletes just in the ring, just going what they do best,” Mensah-Stock said. “I just see their personalities just shine through the television, and I see their strength. Just everything about them resembles me, and I’ve just wanted to be a part of that.”

Mensah-Stock made an appearance at SummerSlam 2021 along with Steveson following their Olympics victory.