News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Road to Double Or Nothing continues as tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature the in-ring debut of Roderick Strong, who will team with Adam Cole, Bandido and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society. The Four Pillars tag team bout will also headline tonight with AEW World Champion MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy and Darby Allin.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* We will hear from The Elite

* Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royal with six teams (The Dark Order; The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn; QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Powerhouse Hobbs; Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade; Josh Woods, Tony Nese and Ari Daivari; AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros)

* Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, Bandido and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* AEW World Champion MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy and Darby Allin