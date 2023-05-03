All In now at 43,000 tickets and $5.7 million gate on second day of sales

As more tickets continued to be sold for AEW’s All In show at London’s Wembley Stadium, AEW President Tony Khan declared that yesterday was “one of the best days in AEW history.”

With more than 43,000 tickets sold in the first two days of the pre-sale, the gate is now at a whopping £4.5 million, the equivalent of $5.7 million.

“We’re only getting started, more great seats are going on-sale,” said Khan.

This show will obliterate any previous AEW show when it comes to attendance, gate and merchandise revenue. The highest-attended show was the first AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2021 with 20,177 fans in attendance.