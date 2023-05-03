AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation ending due to new WBD television deal

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that AEW is ending their Dark and Dark: Elevation YouTube shows.

The decision was because AEW has recently signed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for content and the shows aired on YouTube. The new deal will include the addition of a new Saturday night show which will be announced shortly.

Both Dark and Dark: Elevation did not air this week and usually they are uploaded on YouTube for Monday and Tuesday airing. No further tapings were held for the two shows.

Dark made its debut in October 2019 while Elevation followed in March 2021.

The shows were popular for indie wrestlers who got a shot at being on AEW programming while not under contract to the promotion. Some of those indie wrestlers impressed so much that they were eventually offered deals.