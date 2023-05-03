5/3/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Baltimore, Maryland.

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Adam Cole, Bandido, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard)

Strong and Garcia start the match. They lock up and back against the ropes, and then Strong chops Garcia into the corner. Cole tags in and stomps Garcia down, follows with right hands, and then stomps him down again. Bandido tags himself in, but Garcia delivers a shot and sends Bandido to the apron. Bandido comes back with a shot and drops Garcia with a power slam. Menard comes in with a shot to Bandido, and then all eight men get into the ring and brawl. Cassidy and Hager are left in the ring as everyone else brawls on the outside. Hager delivers body shots to Cassidy in the corner, but Cassidy comes back with a DDT. Cassidy dives onto Hager on the outside, but Hager catches him. Garcia delivers a knee to Cassidy and Hager slams him into the ring post. Bandido drops Hager and Garcia with a dive, and then Cole walks up the ramp toward Chris Jericho at the announce table. Menard and Parker cut him off and beat him down, but Strong makes the save. All eight men continue to brawl on the outside, but then Menard and Parker double-team Bandido in the ring. Bandido comes back with a double suplex and tags in Cassidy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hager has Cassidy grounded in the ring. Cassidy kicks Hager away, but Hager comes back and takes him to the corner. Garcia tags in and delivers shots to Cassidy in the corner. Hager tags back in and applies a bear hug, and then slams Cassidy down as the rest of the Society knock Bandido, Cole, and Strong to the floor. Menard tags in and delivers a Manhattan Drop to Cassidy, but Cassidy comes back with a Stundog Millionaire and tags in Strong. Strong delivers a back-breaker to Garcia, and then slams Parker down onto Garcia. Strong delivers kicks to Hager, and then drops him with an Olympic Slam. Strong goes for the cover, but Menard and Parker break it up. Garcia kicks Strong in the face, but Cassidy tags in. Garcia takes Cassidy down and locks in the Dragon Slayer. Cole kicks Garcia in the face, and then everyone drops everyone with shots. Cassidy drops Garcia with Beach Break and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Cassidy delivers a few soft chops to Garcia, and then Parker tags in. Strong tags in as Cassidy and Bandido take out Menard and Hager with dives on the outside. Strong takes Parker down and Cole tags in. Cole delivers the Boom to Parker and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Cole, Bandido, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong

-After the match, Cole rushes at Jericho and beats him down. Cole beats Jericho backstage and continues to beat him down before security guys rush in and pull him away.

Renee Paquette interviews Darby Allin and Jack Perry. Paquette asks them how they are feeling about teaming up tonight. Perry says they may not like each other very much, but they have a few things in common. Perry says they have been here since day one, have busted their asses to get where they are, and have never main-evented a pay-per-view. Allin says they are going to win tonight, and then one of them is going to walk out of Double or Nothing as the AEW World Champion. Allin says tonight is showtime.

Backstage, security are still trying to get Cole out of the building as Jericho tells at him and says he is dangerous. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. rushes in and slaps Jericho across the face before being backed away.

The Blackpool Combat Club are backstage, and Bryan Danielson cuts a promo. Danielson says he is better than any wrestler who has come before him, and he is the best wrestler in the world today. He says if he’s not, than it’s someone in the BCC. Danielson says there will be better wrestlers in the world than him in the future, and that is because of what the BCC has built. Danielson says they want AEW to be the best wrestling promotion ever, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen. Jon Moxley says everyone should be thanking them for making this happen, but instead they are called bullies. Moxley says The Elite used to be important, but not so much anymore. Moxley says they get more dangerous every day, and Kenny Omega will see an all new version of Jon Moxley next week inside a steel cage. Moxley says he will leave one hell of a mark on Omega next week.

Match #2 – Singles Match

Saraya (w/Ruby Soho and Toni Storm) vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale chases Saraya around the ring, but Soho and Storm get in her way. Nightingale gets back into the ring, but Saraya delivers shots and takes her down. Nightingale comes back with shots of her own and drops Saraya with a dropkick from the middle rope. Nightingale goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out. Nightingale chops Saraya in the corner and sends her across, but Storm grabs her boot. Saraya delivers a shot to Nightingale and gollows with knee strikes. Saraya sends Nightingale to the outside, and then Soho and Storm delivers shots and choke Nightingale on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale drops Saraya with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out. Saraya comes back with a trip, but Nightingale gets an inside cradle for a two count. Saraya comes back with the Nightcap and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale comes back with body shots and follows with a Death Valley Driver. Storm and Soho get on the apron, but Nightingale brings Soho into the ring and delivers the Pounce. Nightingale drops Storm to the apron, but Saraya drops Nightingale with the Midnight and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Saraya

-After the match, The Outcasts beat Nightingale down, but Hikaru Shida rushes the ring, but then hugs all of The Outcasts. She grabs the spray paint, but then Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter appear from behind. Shida sprays the paint in Saraya’s face, and then beats The Outcasts down with the kendo stick. Shida spray paints ‘AEW’ on The Outcasts as they are down in the ring, and then stands tall with Baker and Hayter.

The House of Black cut a promo. They toss down the AEW World Trios Championship and Malakai Black says they serve as a reminder that some people can get away with murder in AEW. They say that they will defend the titles against any team, but the match will be under House Rules. They go over the rules and say that the House always wins.

Match #3 – Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale

Daddy Ass Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Penelope Ford) vs. QTV (Aaron Solo, Powerhouse Hobbs, and QT Marshall) (w/Harley Cameron) vs. vs. The Varsity Athletes (Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese) (w/Smart Mark Sterling)

All 18 men get into the ring and brawl everywhere. Uno elimimates Daivari, and then Solo and Marshall eliminate Uno. Fenix eliminates Nese and Vikingo eliminates Woods, so The Varsity Athletes are gone. Marshall eliminates Reynolds, and then The Lucha Brothers eliminate Marshall and Solo. The Lucha Brothers double superkick Hobbs, and then Marshall and Solo grab their ankles. Hobbs eliminates The Lucha Brothers and then Vikingo dives through the ropes onto Marshall and Solo. Hobbs eliminates Vikingo and drops Gunn with a clothesline. The Acclaimed double-team Hobbs and eliminate him. Sabian and Blade double-team Silver, and then Butcher eliminates Caster. Butcher and Blade mock The Acclaimed with the scissor taunt, and then Silver delivers shots to Blade. Sabian stomps Gunn down in the corner, and then Sabian delivers a shot to Bowens. Silver kicks Buthcer in the face, and then delivers a kick to the back of the head and a German suplex. Blade eliminates Silver, and then Sabian, Butcher, and Blade stand off with Bowens and Gunn. Butcher and Blade brawl with Bowens and Gunn as Sabian watches.

Sabian runs in with a shot to Bowens, and then Blade and Butcher double-team Gunn. Gunn avoids elimination, and then Bowens eliminates Blade. Bowens delivers shots to Sabian and Butcher, but they toss him to the apron. Gunn saves him and kicks Butcher in the face. Bowens delivers a shot to Sabian, and then Gunn and Bowens drop Butcher and Sabian with Famousers and eliminate them.

Winners: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

Renee Paquette interviews Sammy Guevara. Before he can talk, MJF interrupts. Guevara tells him that MJF left him last week, and says that friends don’t leave friends. MJF says that he has had back pain from carrying the company and says he has been a horrible friend and Guevara deserves better. Guevara says he should have never doubted MJF and says the main event will stay as it is at Double or Nothing. MJF says Guevara will lay down for him at the event as he paid him to do and says he got their theme songs mixed together. They share a hug to end the segment.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis are backstage. Callis says he has to see what Moxley did to him a few weeks ago, but everything Moxley says will happen will come to an end when he meets Omega next week. Omega says Moxley might make him bleed next week, but Moxley won’t be the one left standing next week. Omega says Moxley has made it personal, and it ends next week.

Match #4 – Singles Match

Wardlow (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Logan Leroux

Wardlow drops Leroux with a spine-buster, and then delivers the Powerbomb Symphony and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow says he could do this all day and he hasn’t even broken a sweat. Wardlow says he is issuing a TNT title open challenge and tells Christian Cage to bring his monster to the bring. Cage’s music hits and he comes to the stage with Luchasaurus. Cage says he could send his right hand of destruction to the ring and take the title if he wanted to, but it is not going to happen in Baltimore. Cage says the title shot doesn’t belong to Luchasaurus; it belongs to him.

Earlier today, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt showed up to Mark Briscoe’s house to offer an apology. He puts them to work and Briscoe starts to warm up to them again, but Papa Briscoe interrupts and tells Mark to watch out for them. Lethal says they got Briscoe a match on Rampage this Friday, and then issues a challenge for FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing.

Match #5 – Singles Match

Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

Robinson backs Starks into the corner and slaps him in the face. Starks comes back with a few quick shots and clotheslines Robinson to the floor. Starks slams Robinson into the barricade, but Robinson comes back and rakes his eyes. Robinson goes for a pile-driver, but Starks counters with a back body drop. Starks delivers a few right hands, but Robinson comes back and slams him into the ring steps. Robinson delivers a scoop slam and drags the steps to a new spot. Robinson tries to slam Starks onto the steps, but Starks counters and slams him into the ring post. Starks picks Robinson up and walks up the steps, and then slams him down on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Robinson delivers right hands in the ring. Starks dodges the last shot and drops Robinson with a lariat. Starks drops Robinson with a back body drop and delivers a back elbow in the corner. Starks drops Robinson with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Robinson kicks out. Robinson comes back with a double-leg take down and goes for a jack-knife cover, but Starks kicks out. Starks takes Robinson down and goes for a frog splash, but Robinson gets his knees up. Robinson connects with a cannonball senton in the corner and puts Starks up top. Robinson takes Starks down with a hurricanrana and follows with a lariat. Robinson goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Robinson goes for Juice is Loose, but Starks counters and delivers the Rochambeau for the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Jay White rushes the ring and attacks Starks. White stomps Starks down in the corner and goes for the Bladerunner, but Starks counters and goes for Rochambeau. Robinson saves White and they escape the ring as Starks looks on.

The video package airs for The Firm Deletion Match, which takes place this Friday on Rampage.

