WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live WWE Draft Night 1 edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.473 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 13.7% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.175 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 24.07% from the previous week’s 0.54 rating. This past week’s 0.67 key demo rating represents 874,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 24.15% from the 704,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.54 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.491 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the highest total audience since the Royal Rumble go-home show on January 27, and the highest key demo rating since the post-WrestleMania 39 episode on April 7. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 13.7% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 24.07% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 26.63% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 76.31% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was a taped episode.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers on ESPN at 10:51pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.74 key demo rating, also drawing 4.639 million viewers. The Kings vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs game on ESPN at 8:10pm topped the day on cable in viewership with 4.977 million viewers, also drawing a 1.59 key demo rating.

Friday’s live WWE Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown aired from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Night 1 Draft picks, Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville, plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending against The Usos, which was the main event.