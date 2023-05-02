WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live Draft Night 2 and Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.778 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.03% from last week’s 1.815 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.841 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.840 million), the second hour drew 1.873 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.939 million) and the final hour drew 1.620 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.666 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 3.57% from last week’s 0.56 key demo rating. The 0.54 key demo rating represents 704,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 3.69% from the 731,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.56 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking.

RAW ranked #9 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the NBA Playoffs game between the 76ers and the Celtics, the NBA Playoffs game between the Suns and the Nuggets, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, the NHL Playoffs game between the Rangers and the Devils, and Inside The NBA Playoffs. This is up from last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The 76ers vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs game topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.64 key demo rating, also drawing the 4.741 million viewers to top the night on cable in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since March 20, and the lowest key demo rating since March 13. This was the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the ninth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. RAW was outranked by the NBA Playoffs on TNT and the NHL Playoffs on ESPN this week. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.03% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 3.57% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 12.46% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 42.10% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.412 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.038 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 4.942 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.174 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 407,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 955,000 viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.549 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.58, while NCIS on CBS drew the top viewership of the night with the 6.811 million, also drawing a 0.40 key demo rating.

Monday’s live Draft Night 2 and Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW aired from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, with the following line-up announced head of time – Night 2 of the WWE Draft, the red brand go-home build for WWE Backlash, The LWO vs. The Judgment Day in six-person mixed tag team action, The Miz interviewing Shinsuke Nakamura on MizTV, Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, plus Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes appearing together. The main event ended up being Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa.