Tessa Blanchard returning to the ring for XPW

Tessa Blanchard is returning to the wrestling ring and has signed a multi-show deal with XPW. The promotion announced the news on their social media channels on Monday night.

Blanchard departed IMPACT in 2020 and was stripped of the IMPACT World Title, she allegedly bullied others and made racist comments (she denied the allegations), and had a falling out with WOW Women of Wrestling after being announced as one of the faces of the company for the new season.