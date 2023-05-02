Orlando wants to host a major WWE event, Richard Holliday announces he is in remission
– Orlando is making a bid to host a major WWE event.
On Tuesday, The Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee will request $850,000 for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to bid on the 2024 Royal Rumble.
If approved, the event would be held at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2024.
– Former Major League Wrestling star, Richard Holliday appeared at independent show Beyond Wrestling over the weekend to announce he is in remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
OH MY GOD! @MostMarketable IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/ijHRL5BFEv
— Paul Crockett (@HelloCrockett) May 1, 2023