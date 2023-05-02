News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with fallout from last week’s Spring Breakin’ episode, fallout from the WWE Draft, and build for the upcoming Battleground special.

It will be interesting to see how the 18 NXT Draft picks will be handled on tonight’s show. NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, Von Wagner, Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince), Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Cameron Grimes, Xyon Quinn, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga), Odyssey Jones, and Grayson Waller were all called up. Hartwell and Waller suffered injuries last week. McDonagh is set to face Dragon Lee in his final NXT match tonight, while Fyre and Dawn will defend against Carter and Chance.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but we should have a good idea after tonight’s show. Tonight’s NXT will also see Wes Lee defend the NXT North American Title against Drew Gulak. A follow-up to Bron Breakker’s Spring Breakin’ attack on NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is also likely for tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Dani Palmer makes her debut

* Axiom vs. Scrypts

* Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

* Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

* Joe Coffey vs. Joe Gacy. If Gacy wins The Dyad will earn a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. If Coffey wins, The Dyad can no longer challenge for the titles as long as Gallus are champions

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Drew Gulak

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre defend against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before both teams are called up