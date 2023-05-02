Jade Gentile
Real Name: Jade Gentile
Height: 5’4″
Weight:
Date of Birth: July 28
Hometown: New York City
Pro Debut: 2023
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Gentile began her sporting life as a soccer player, competing at college level for the University of West Virginia
– In 2021, Gentile signed a professional contract with Icelandic soccer team UMF Afturelding
– In the summer of 2022, Gentile attended a WWE tryout in Nashville and was later awarded a developmental contract through WWE’s NIL program
– Gentile made her on-screen debut at Vengeance Day 2023, accompanying Grayson Waller to the ring