Real Name: Jade Gentile

Height: 5’4″

Weight:

Date of Birth: July 28

Hometown: New York City

Pro Debut: 2023

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Gentile began her sporting life as a soccer player, competing at college level for the University of West Virginia

– In 2021, Gentile signed a professional contract with Icelandic soccer team UMF Afturelding

– In the summer of 2022, Gentile attended a WWE tryout in Nashville and was later awarded a developmental contract through WWE’s NIL program

– Gentile made her on-screen debut at Vengeance Day 2023, accompanying Grayson Waller to the ring