Dani Palmer
Real Name: Alexis Amrheim
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth: 1998
Hometown: Louisville, KY
Pro Debut: October 28, 2022
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– In her early life, Amrheim was a college-level gymnast and acrobat, competing for Baylor University
– Amrheim signed with WWE in August 2022 through their NIL program
– In October 2022, Amrheim was given the ring name ‘Dani Palmer’
– Palmer wrestled her first match at an NXT Live event in Melbourne, FL on October 28, 2022, competing in a Battle Royal
– Palmer made her televised debut on November 15, losing to Thea Hail on NXT Level Up
– Palmer competed in the Women’s Battle Royal at New Year’s Evil 2023
– In April 2023, Palmer began teaming with Sol Ruca. Unfortunately, the team was short-lived, as Ruca suffered a serious knee injury later that month