Real Name: Alexis Amrheim

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: 1998

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Pro Debut: October 28, 2022

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– In her early life, Amrheim was a college-level gymnast and acrobat, competing for Baylor University

– Amrheim signed with WWE in August 2022 through their NIL program

– In October 2022, Amrheim was given the ring name ‘Dani Palmer’

– Palmer wrestled her first match at an NXT Live event in Melbourne, FL on October 28, 2022, competing in a Battle Royal

– Palmer made her televised debut on November 15, losing to Thea Hail on NXT Level Up

– Palmer competed in the Women’s Battle Royal at New Year’s Evil 2023

– In April 2023, Palmer began teaming with Sol Ruca. Unfortunately, the team was short-lived, as Ruca suffered a serious knee injury later that month