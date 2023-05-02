AEW moves over 35,000 tickets on first day of pre-sale for All In in London

The pre-sale for AEW’s All In show at London’s Wembley Stadium kicked off this morning on Ticketmaster.co.uk and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, over 35,000 tickets were sold on the first day.

This already becomes the most-attended AEW show in history, eclipsing the first AEW: Grand Slam in New York which did just over 20,000. A big day one sale was expected since this is AEW’s first event in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The pre-sale today required a unique code which was sent to fans who registered prior on the website. Over 60,000 codes were sent for pre-registrations. Several more pre-sales will kick off tomorrow, including O2 Priority and Live Nation. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday morning.

The original seating chart was changed with Wembley’s 90,000+ seats now available for sale. The big stage is gone to make way for more seats.

Tickets are priced £30, £45, £70, £100, £125, £175, £400, and £1,500.