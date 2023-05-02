18 NXT stars called up to main roster

This time around, NXT was a big part of the 2023 WWE Draft with a total of 18 stars called up to the main roster. The brand has reverted to being a developmental one for WWE with call ups being part of the excitement again.

16 of the 18 called up found a new home in Raw and Smackdown. These are Alba Fyre, Apollo Crews, Cameron Grimes, Elton Prince, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, Isla Dawn, JD McDonagh, Jinder Mahal, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Kit Wilson, Odyssey Jones, Sanga, Veer Mahaan, and Zoey Stark.

An additional two, Von Wagner and Xyon Quinn, are still listed as free agents.

The call up means that both the NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team champions are now part of the main roster.