Updated lineup for Impact Under Siege

May 1, 2023 - by Staff

Impact Wrestling has announced that Trey Miguel will defend the X Division Championship against Chris Sabin at Under Siege later this month.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for Friday 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Here is the updated lineup-

X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO

