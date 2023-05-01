Updated lineup for Impact Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has announced that Trey Miguel will defend the X Division Championship against Chris Sabin at Under Siege later this month.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for Friday 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Here is the updated lineup-

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

–Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

–Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO