Update on tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for tonight’s Draft Night 2 edition of WWE RAW.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton revealed that new RAW Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be on RAW to speak with The Miz on MizTV. It was also announced that Matt Riddle will face off with Jimmy Uso in singles action.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX:

-The Miz interviews news Shinsuke Nakamura on MizTV

-Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

-Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be in the same building

-Night 2 of the WWE Draft