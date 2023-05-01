Social media personality reportedly declined an invitation to appear at Wrestlemania

Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov, known professionally as Hasbulla, is a Russian social media personality and music producer who first gained fame in 2021 due to a viral TikTok video.

According to NYTimes.com, Hasbulla declined an invitation to appear at WWE Wrestlemania 39 because he had plans to travel to Saudi Arabia for Ramadan. “I have my own principles that I will not break for any money and fame,” Hasbulla said to the outlet.

Just prior to Wrestlemania, Hasbulla published a photo of himself with Snoop Dogg’s WWE title. The Rock ended up replied with, “You always have been and always will be the People’s Champ 💪🏾 Let me see drop People’s Elbows on some fools! 😉👊🏾”