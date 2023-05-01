Notes on Samoa Joe and Larry D

– While speaking on his Oh…. You Didn’t Know Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg suggested that WWE could have done more with Samoa Joe and as a result left money on the table. He said “100 percent (there was more to Samoa Joe in WWE). I think Samoa Joe is money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. He shouldn’t be able to but he can and so it’s just incredible how much money is left on the table with Samoa Joe and look, I don’t know how he’s doing now or whatever but I just think from our company and me working with him, man, there was a lot left on the table with Samoa Joe.”

– Larry D is set for his last match.

Larry D announced that he will wrestle his final match on November 4 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. He made the announcement at GNPW Legends Never Die.

He most notably competed for IMPACT Wrestling during his career, made a handful of appearances on NWA television in 2022, and has remained active on the independents, largely competing in the Midwest and south.

side note: Back in March he lost his house to a fire.