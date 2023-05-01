Notes on Samoa Joe and Larry D
– While speaking on his Oh…. You Didn’t Know Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg suggested that WWE could have done more with Samoa Joe and as a result left money on the table. He said “100 percent (there was more to Samoa Joe in WWE). I think Samoa Joe is money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. He shouldn’t be able to but he can and so it’s just incredible how much money is left on the table with Samoa Joe and look, I don’t know how he’s doing now or whatever but I just think from our company and me working with him, man, there was a lot left on the table with Samoa Joe.”
– Larry D is set for his last match.
Larry D announced that he will wrestle his final match on November 4 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. He made the announcement at GNPW Legends Never Die.
He most notably competed for IMPACT Wrestling during his career, made a handful of appearances on NWA television in 2022, and has remained active on the independents, largely competing in the Midwest and south.
side note: Back in March he lost his house to a fire.
I've had an amazing outreach and cannot express my thank you for the love shown, here is the link for those of you who have asked, this is the lowest I've been but will recover. We are still blessed in this mess
Much ❤️https://t.co/y0qJUvBu57
— Larry Fn D (@legendoflarryd) March 5, 2023