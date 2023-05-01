Notes on Alicia Fox and Omos

– Omos enjoys silencing his doubters as he continues to climb the ranks in WWE.

The Nigerian giant spoke with SHAK Wrestling about this very topic, and how he does his best to make sure he’s performing at the highest of levels for the live audience, as well as himself.

I just gotta perform for me. As long as [the crowd] enjoys it, I see everything [about me] online… but at the end of the day all you gotta do is go out, perform, and make them shut up.

Omos would later be asked about his showdown with Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event. The matchup was highly praised by the WWE Universe, with many saying it “overdelivered,” a label that makes the big man very proud.

I remember all the doubters before we went out there and had that good match that we did. Sometimes you just gotta show that you are who you are.

