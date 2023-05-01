News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW will air live tonight from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas with the red brand go-home build for WWE Backlash.

Top talents eligible to be drafted tonight include Brock Lesnar, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch), The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), The Usos, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and select WWE NXT Superstars, among others.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but thy have confirmed that Lesnar will appear for the final build to his Backlash match with Cody Rhodes.

There’s no word yet on if new RAW Superstars will be appearing tonight, but WWE will not begin officially using the post-Draft rosters until Monday, May 29.