LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The Backlash go-home and Draft Night 2 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking back at Night 1 of the WWE Draft on SmackDown. We’re now live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the stage and out comes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to kick off Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Triple H welcomes us and goes over the Draft rules, and how everyone left from Night 1 will be eligible tonight. He points to the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt on display and fans pop. He says due to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being drafted to SmackDown, the new World Heavyweight Champion will be exclusive to RAW. He shows us the Draft pool for tonight. He then announces that Brock Lesnar will not be eligible tonight as earlier today he renegotiated his status as a free agent and can appear on any brand. Triple H reiterates that the new post-Draft rosters will go into play on Monday, May 8 following WWE Backlash.

Triple H asks if we’re ready. He then announces that RAW has selected SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. SmackDown selects WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. RAW selects Seth Rollins. SmackDown selects Charlotte Flair. That wraps Round 1. Triple H then welcomes Paul Heyman.

– Paul Heyman comes out to boos and cheers. Triple H shows him the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt, and Heyman comments on how beautiful it is. Fans chant “ECW!” now. Heyman marches to the ring.

Heyman takes the mic and comments on how he and Solo Sikoa were drafted to SmackDown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He brings up The Usos and how they failed to capture the titles from Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Friday. Heyman will address them in private later on, then The Usos will publicly address their issues at WWE Backlash when they team with Solo against Zayn, Owens and Matt Riddle. Heyman goes on and insults the people of Texas.

Heyman points to the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt and says it would look relevant around the waist of our Tribal Chief. Fans boo. Heyman hypes Reigns and his historic title reign up. Heyman goes on ripping others who don’t compare to Reigns but the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Fans sing the song as Rollins struts to the ring.

Rollins’ music stops but fans continue singing while he taunts Heyman. Rollins laughs in Heyman’s face and fans cheer. Rollins says he’s on his show now, which means Roman doesn’t have to run from him any longer, and Heyman can stop pulling backstage strings to stop Rollins from getting a title shot. He says Heyman can put all that energy into making sure The Bloodline doesn’t go… poof. Rollins says since Heyman is a spoiler kind of guy, here’s a spoiler… Rollins promises he will become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. Rollins says he will then show everyone what a real champion looks like.

Heyman takes a phone call and Rollins gets fans to sing to annoy him. Heyman screams – he can’t hear his Tribal Chief! Fans sing louder. Heyman says Rollins is pissing off his Tribal Chief. Rollins says if Reigns is pissed now, he really won’t like this. Rollins polls the fans on how fast he can drop Heyman to Stomp him. Heyman slowly backs away but the music interrupts and out comes Solo to stand with Heyman. Heyman says here’s a spoiler… Reigns told him all strings are being pulled at this very moment and by the time we get back from commercial break, Sikoa vs. Rollins will be confirmed for tonight. Fans pop. Rollins says there’s no need to make the people wait to make it official… Rollins says Solo is on. Rollins laughs and drops the mic, then has a staredown with Solo.

– Still to come, Bayley and Dakota Kai have been granted a non-title shot at Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Cody Rhodes arriving earlier in the day. Adam Pearce approached him and said while Brock Lesnar is also here, it’s a big night and he would prefer things not spiral into chaos. Rhodes walked off.

– We see the doors of the RAW and SmackDown Draft rooms. We also see WWE NXT Superstars watching from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai

We go back to the ring and Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Dakota Kai are already out. Out next are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for this non-title match as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Kai and Liv trade counters and holds early on. Bayley comes in and slams Liv but misses the elbow drop. Raquel tags in and rocks Bayley. Bayley stuns her but Raquel unloads in the corner.

Liv tags in and the champs use each other as weapons on Bayley. Kai ends up distracting the referee, which allows Bayley to rake the eyes to turn it around, then send Liv to the floor. Kai levels Liv on the floor with a kick into the ring post as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kai nails a running kick to Liv for 2. More back and forth now. Raquel finally tags in and runs wild with signature offense on Kai but she kicks out at 2. Liv is ready to leap off Raquel’s shoulders butt Bayley interrupts and it back-fires. Bayley rams Raquel into the edge of the apron at ringside.

Kai looks to finish Liv but Raquel rushes in to break it up. They all tangle on the apron now and Bayley tags in but Liv doesn’t see it. Liv drops Kai with Ob-Liv-ion, but Bayley takes advantage and stacks Liv up for the pin to win.

Winners: Damage CTRL

– After the match, Bayley and Kai celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Liv and Raquel look on as Bayley hugs Kai.

– We see Booker T come out of the RAW Draft room, while his wife Sharmell comes out of the SmackDown room. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Brock Lesnar walking backstage earlier in the day. Adam Pearce approaches Lesnar and mentions Cody Rhodes being here tonight. Pearce says he’d like to keep the peace. Lesnar laughs and says good luck with that. Lesnar walks off and we get a video package on the Lesnar vs. Rhodes feud.

– We go back to the stage for Round Two of the WWE Draft Night 2 as WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Sharmell are out. Booker announces that RAW has selected Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. SmackDown has selected The Usos, keeping The Bloodline on the blue brand. RAW selects The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, keeping the four-person group on RAW. SmackDown selects The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega).

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable with Maxxine Dupri. Ricochet and Gable start things off, trading holds in the middle of the ring.

Gable stuns Ricochet with a big chop. Ricochet with a scissors takedown and a stiff kick. Gable goes for a German suplex but he eats a back elbow. Ricochet ends up springboarding in from the apron but Gable ducks. They go back & forth until Gable nails a big German suplex.

Otis and Braun tag in at the same time now as fans pop. Otis unloads on Braun in the corner and splashes him. Braun comes right back with a big running corner splash of his own.

Braun hits a big flying crossbody as fans pop. Braun scoop slams Otis in the middle of the ring. Ricochet tags in and walks Braun’s shoulders, then hits the Swanton off Braun’s shoulders to Otis for the pin to win.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Ricochet

– After the match, Strowman and Ricochet stand tall as the music hits.

– We see WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels coming out of the RAW Draft room, while Adam Pearce comes out of the SmackDown Draft room. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package to hype the Backlash Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

– We go back to the stage and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for Round Three of the WWE Draft Night 2. We see the NXT Superstars watching from Orlando. Adam Pearce is out next. Shawn goes to make the first announcement but the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar is all business as he marches to the ring. Pearce walks with him, trying to talk him down, but Lesnar stops and stares at him. Pearce goes back to the stage and Lesnar continues walking to the ring, no smiles. Fans boo now but they cheer when Lesnar shouts-out Fort Worth. Lesnar asks how it feels to be looking at the only real cowboy in the state. Pearce interrupts as a group of security guards come to ringside. Pearce says we can’t do this tonight, we have business to discuss and Draft business trumps everything else. Pearce asks Lesnar to leave or his men will help him leave.

Lesnar says that’s a hell of a lot of men, but Pearce will need more than that. Pearce sends another group of guards down but Lesnar is ready. The music hits and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. Lesnar waits for a fight but Cody attacks from behind and drops him. Security swarms Cody as Lesnar regroups at ringside and looks on. Security holds Cody back on the ropes while other guards hesitate to back Lesnar away. Lesnar has a small cut but he smiles at Cody, then turns to walk to the back as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shawn resumes Round Three. He announces that RAW has selected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce is not here so Shawn will be handling his announcements. SmackDown selects Asuka. RAW selects The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. SmackDown selects Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

– We see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn backstage. Matt Riddle shows up and talks about how this week was so great, and they got drafted to the same brand so they can hang out all the time. Riddle is also looking forward to beating up Jimmy Uso tonight. Riddle walks off and Owens is not thrilled with the idea of hanging out with Riddle.

Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. We see how Zayn and Owens retained over The Usos on Friday’s SmackDown. The music hits and out next comes Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso. Kevin Patrick hypes Riddle, Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa at WWE Backlash.

The bell rings and Jimmy goes at it with Riddle. Jey nails an enziguri to the back of Riddle’s head to put him down while the referee is distracted. Owens comes over and confronts Jey at ringside and they have words while Jimmy unloads on Riddle in the corner on the other side of the ring, while the referee warns Jimmy.

Owens suddenly falls to the floor, and Sami comes over and grabs a steel chair, then throws it to Jey. Jey catches the chair, and Sami yells for the referee to come over and see what has happened. The referee sees Owens down with Jey holding the chair, so he ejects Jey to the back as fans pop. Zayn, Owens and Riddle stand together at ringside as Jimmy looks on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy catches Riddle with a big slam for 2. More back and forth now. Riddle rocks Jimmy and clotheslines him in the corner. Riddle with a big Exploder suplex from the corner. Jimmy gets his knees up to block the Bro-ton.

Jimmy runs into a back elbow. Riddle goes to the top but Jimmy knocks him down to the floor, and he lands hard. Jimmy goes to ringside and superkicks Owens. Jimmy brings it back in and blocks the Ripcord knee, then rocks Riddle with an enziguri. Jimmy superkicks Riddle for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Jimmy drops Riddle once again but he kicks out and Jimmy can’t believe it. Jimmy exposes a top turnbuckle while the referee is distracted with Riddle, but Owens drops Jimmy with a big knee strike. Riddle recovers and goes to the top to take advantage, hitting the Floating Bro for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Riddle celebrates with the champs now but Owens is annoyed once again.