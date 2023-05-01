Gunther and Jinny have wedding ceremony in London

The WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther and former NXT UK star Jinny had a wedding ceremony this past weekend in London.

The two officially got married last year but this was their wedding ceremony with family and friends.

The ceremony was at the Four Seasons Hotel in London and Gunther uploaded a photo looking sharp in a navy blue suit laughing with his wife in her wedding dress. A video of the two tearing up the dance floor to some traditional Indian music is also doing the rounds online and we gotta say…Gunther has some moves!

The 35-year-old Jinny, who is of Indian descent, retired from pro wrestling last year due to several issues stemming from concussions. The Austrian Gunther, also 35, is currently one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental champions in WWE history.

The two met when they were both wrestling on the indie circuit.