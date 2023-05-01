Gable Steveson destroys competition at U.S. Men’s Freestyle Open in Las Vegas

WWE Superstar-in-training and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson returned to amateur wrestling this past weekend and left everyone in the dust.

Wrestling at the U.S. Men’s Freestyle Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, Steveson defeated Malcolm Allen 10-0, Wyatt Hendrickson 12-0, Mason Parris 12-1, and Nick Gwiazdowski 10-0, outscoring his opponents with a whopping 44-1 along the way.

He finished his “easy” weekend with his traditional flip and an HBK pose as the crowd cheered.

Steveson, who apart from a couple of cameos at WrestleMania has not featured yet on WWE television, is attempting to get on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.