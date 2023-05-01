Deonna Purrazzo: “I’m eight weeks away from getting a college degree”

During a recent interview with the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo discussed her plans for life after wrestling, finishing her college degree, and more. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

Purrazzo on finishing her college degree in history: “I’m eight weeks away from getting a college degree, so that was my first priority. I’m in college. I want to get this done. That’s a bucket list thing for me, and then we’ll kind of see [what happens then].”

On wanting to start a family: “Other than wrestling, I want to be a mom one day and I just got married. So that is kind of far out in our future, but something we talk about. We want to be parents and we want to start a family one day.”