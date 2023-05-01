Carmella announces she’s pregnant with first child

WWE Superstar Carmella announced that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband and Raw announcer Corey Graves.

Carmella made the announcement on Good Morning America today after a couple of miscarriages.

“It’s just all been such a whirlwind,” she said. “I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it’s working. So I’m very happy about that.”

The 35-year-old recently went through some tough times, including an ectopic pregnancy in October of last year. She is expected to give birth in November of this year and obviously that puts her out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future.

Carmella told GMA that she’s been more tired than she’s ever been in her life but she’s never felt so happy to feel so awful.

“I’ve been great, I mean mentally. It’s kind of this weird space where I’m excited, but also just a little apprehensive because of the miscarriages. It’s unfortunate that it robs you of the true excitement that should be there,” she said.

Her husband Corey Graves already has three kids from his previous marriage and Carmella said he was completely shocked and surprised as well as excited with the news. Her step kids were also thrilled to learn that they will have another brother or sister.

“They were so, so excited, and made us even more excited about having the baby. That’s just so amazing,” she said.

Congratulations to the two!