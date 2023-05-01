AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 298,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.67% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 371,000 viewers in the Saturday timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 25% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 117,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 25.47% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #32 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.09 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #26 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #87 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #82 ranking.

Rampage aired at 6:30pm due to the NHL Playoffs this week. Rampage drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, with both going back to the taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode on February 17. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 19.67% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 25% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 25.77% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 35.71% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the normal timeslot.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers on ESPN at 10:51pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.74 key demo rating, also drawing 4.639 million viewers. The Kings vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs game on ESPN at 8:10pm topped the day on cable in viewership with 4.977 million viewers, also drawing a 1.59 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.491 million viewers, also drawing 0.22 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.67 rating, also drawing 2.473 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a promo by The Outcasts, Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Freddie Pierce and Cha-Cha Charlie, Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Ryzin, Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova, plus Jay Lethal vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler with Mark Briscoe as the special ringside enforcer, which was the main event.