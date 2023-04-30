Update on Bray Wyatt’s status

Bray Wyatt is said to be dealing with an “illness” and is not gone from WWE despite missing WWE Wrestlemania 39.

Wyatt’s name was not included in the lists of superstars eligible for each night of the 2023 Draft although WWE could still have him appear as a surprise on this coming Monday’s RAW. While Wyatt’s return date is still unclear and speculation continues on the internet, Fightful Select noted the following in regards to his status…

“Bray Wyatt was overcoming an illness as of Wrestlemania weekend, and wasn’t in the creative plans. However, he’s told people close to him he’s excited to make his way back whenever he’s able.”

During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan noted the following about Wyatt…

“Somebody told me this in WWE, one of the wrestlers, that there’s something wrong with him physically. So, I don’t know if he’s injured or what, but yeah.”