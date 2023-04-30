Trinity talks WWE departure and debuting with Impact Wrestling in first interview

In an exclusive interview with NBC5 Chicago minutes after her Impact Wrestling debut on Friday, Trinity Fatu spoke about how it felt good to being back in a wrestling ring and thanked Impact for making her feel so welcome and for the opportunity.

“I was trying to hold back the tears,” Trinity said about her first in-ring promo at her new home. “And I really felt it in my heart, like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion.”

Speaking about her departure from WWE, she said one day everything just changed and her whole world was turned upside down and it was very scary.

“But I feel like everything happens for a reason. I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect and show me how strong I really am,” Trinity said.

She admitted that it took time to find herself again.

“It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I wanted to do…where I wanted to be,” Trinity said.

She put over the Impact Knockouts division, saying that she watched them from afar for years and always admired the talent there.

“Once I made that decision, that’s what I wanted to do, I went after it. And now I’m here,” she continued.