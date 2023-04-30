Travis Kelce Says He’s In Talks With The Miz About WWE Role

Travis Kelce might be in the midst of one of the greatest NFL careers ever … but the Kansas City Chiefs star tells TMZ Sports he has his eye on another endeavor — the WWE.

Now, he clearly ain’t ready to hang up his cleats in exchange for wrestling boots … but the two-time Super Bowl champ said this week he definitely wants some kind of role with the org. — and he hopes it happens sooner than later.

Kelce told us he’s been inspired to seek out the job after he watched his good buddy, George Kittle, have a blast in the ring earlier this month.

“My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right, man,” Kelce said. “It was awesome to see him go nuts.”

So, Kelce said he’s hit up his pal The Miz — who actually lost to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania due to interference from Kittle — and he told us he’s working with the WWE Superstar to try to get some sort of action in the WWE soon.

“Hopefully,” the 33-year-old tight end said, “we can brew something into fruition here.”

Of course, Kelce doesn’t have exactly all the time in the world to mix it up in the ring … he’s gone nonstop this offseason, hosting “Saturday Night Live,” throwing ceremonial pitches at Guardians games and even making an appearance at Thursday’s NFL draft.

Then again … we just gotta see this guy in the squared circle — so clear that calendar!!!