Ric Flair on the Horsewomen being NXT’s biggest successes
It isn’t easy to make it onto WWE television, and Ric Flair recently noted some of the challenges that recruits have in making it in the company. Flair was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and talked about how he attended a WWE tryout over WrestleMania 39 weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the important of promo skills in recruits: “They had one guy from UCLA do endurance training and go through a seminar on how to do an interview [promo]. It’s really hard to explain because it’s gotta come from here [the heart] and here [the mind]. The biggest problem is, they have like 100 of them [collegiate athletes] in NXT [at the Performance Center] right now, and out of that, maybe 1 percent will make it [to television].”
On the Horsewomen being NXT’s biggest successes: “It’s been 10 years since Ashley [Charlotte] went there. The biggest group they had come out, which revolutionized the women’s division, was when Sasha [Banks], Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch came up.”