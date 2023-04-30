Paris comes out in full force for unforgettable night of WWE action

It was a night to remember for many, especially for Baron Corbin, who after tons of matches being on the losing end, he finally won one…and fans went absolutely bonkers.

“Wow!!! Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE,” Corbin tweeted after the match. “I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget!”

Fans gave Corbin a huge standing ovation after the win and he was certainly appreciative of it all.

“That was the most fun I’ve ever had losing a match,” Bayley added in a later tweet. “Although I blame you idiots for being so loud and distracting me……Thank you, #WWEParis.”

Cody Rhodes, who was also massively over with the crowd, described the night as “magic” while Chad Gable gave the Paris crowd “A-THANK-YEW” for an unforgettable night…and great baguettes.

Bianca Belair and Asuka flew the French flag much to delight of the crowd and Seth Rollins and The Miz had to wait approximately 11 minutes before they started their match as the fans kept signing Rollins’ theme. That singing extended to after the show and into the metro station.

After the main event of Rhodes vs Balor, Cody took the mic and thanked the fans for a magnificent night.

“Another thing, it’s just speculation, but again from the bottom of my heart, I think Paris deserves a good ‘ol fashioned PLE,” he said, as the crowd popped big with “Yes!” chants. Cody said he doesn’t know when or how, but if France continues to show up like that, WWE will always have their back.

BARON CORBIN WITH THE ROLL UP ZONE !!!#WWEParis pic.twitter.com/fAiqc7QpBT — Sturry #CapucheClub (@Sturry) April 29, 2023