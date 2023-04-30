Notes on Roxanne Perez and Corey Graves

– In an interview with Fightful, Roxanne Perez said that she wasn’t sure she would be in WWE 2K23 even after she took part in body scans for the game. Perez made her WWE game debut with her appearance in the latest entry.

She said:

“So, they did do scans. But they told us, ‘Hey, we don’t know for sure if you’re gonna be in the game, but just do a scan in case.’ So I was like, ‘Alright. Hopefully I’m in the game,’ and then I saw the announcement and I was like, ‘This is insane.’ I did a press conference and I was able to play the game as myself for the first time. I literally almost started crying because I was like, ‘This is insane to see myself in a WWE video game,’ games I used to play growing up as a kid nonstop. It’s insane.“

– While speaking on his After The Bell Podcast, Corey Graves gave his thoughts on WWE introducing the new World Heavyweight Championship.

He said:

“I think it’s exciting to have that championship back because it gives ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ both the opportunity to identify themselves as separate, strong, complete brands but with the introduction or reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship comes an epic workload. Until somebody beats Roman Reigns, there will always be a perception that any other champion, any other superstar, is slightly less than. So the onus is on whoever becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions to put in the work.”