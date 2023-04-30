Notes on Kevin Nash and Alexander Wolfe

– During a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed Kevin Sullivan’s role in convincing Hulk Hogan to turn heel and join the nWo in WCW in 1996. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on Kevin Sullivan’s claim of convincing Hulk Hogan to turn heel and join the nWo: “Kevin was the only person Hulk was with that day [before Bash at the Beach]. They were in Kevin’s condo up at Daytona Beach. I 100 percent believe that [Sullivan’s claim].”

On the period in WCW where Hogan feuded with the cartoonish Dungeon of Doom stable: “If you don’t beat anybody, it doesn’t help Hulk. I think that was one of the things that made the red and yellow [version of Hogan] very stagnant. But, you know, you’re always going to go through drought periods with talents.”

– Axel Tischer is sidelined.

wXw Germany announced that Axel Tischer (formerly Alexander Wolfe of WWE faction Sanity ) suffered a broken collarbone and will be out for two and a half months.