News on Asuka, Zoey Stark, and Tommy Dreamer

– During Saturday’s Supplemental Draft on the Smackdown Lowdown, NXT star Zoey Stark was drafted to Monday Night Raw. WWE Officials are said to be extremely high on Stark hence why she has receive her spot on the red brand.

– A fan recently took to Twitter and claimed that according to his sources, Asuka asked for her WWE release. Asuka saw the fan’s tweet and replied to it, shutting the fan down in the process.

– Busted Open Radio, Impact’s Tommy Dreamer spoke about wanting to see Mercedes Mone vs. Mickie James happen in Impact Wrestling as a dream matchup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on wanting to see Mercedes Mone vs. Mickie James in Impact Wrestling: “I know there’s a great working agreement between [NJPW and Impact], honestly, but don’t know if it is going to happen or it could happen … It’s above my pay grade and I think it is a dream match that is very, very tangible for all parties to have. And I would look at a big show to do that in.”

On what it would mean to have Mone appear in Impact: “It would be a massive get [to have Moné wrestle in Impact]. And the locker room is really, really cool. And I’m sure she has a lot of friends there already, so that’s an easy fix.”