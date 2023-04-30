New trademark filed by AEW

AEW recently filed to trademark its signature logo, specifically the lettering, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The purpose of the trademark is for merchandising and apparel. The filing was made on April 24th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

The mark consists of the letters AEW displayed in a stylized manner.

Mark For: AEW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Jogging suits; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing.